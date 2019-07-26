Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Selz Capital Llc; As Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shares Declined, Cypress Asset Management Raised by $461,600 Its Holding

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $163.55. About 756,203 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: AUTO-KAPS, LLC v. CLOROX COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1456 – 2018-03-16; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. And that’s not saying much; 19/03/2018 – Amazon comes out with more tools for game developers; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 31/05/2018 – Despite competition from e-commerce giant Amazon, Stitch Fix is committed to remaining independent, and doesn’t have any plans of a buyout; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,390 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,292 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner Lp (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 238,178 shares to 340,356 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 161,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,885 shares, and cut its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

