Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Levin Capital Strategies Lp; Qs Investors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by $8.25 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 199.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $20.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.91. About 2.21M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 09/03/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Amazon delegation expected to visit Atlanta soon for HQ2 site visits; 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 02/04/2018 – “The internet kind of skips a beat,” Ohanian says, due to the reliance of many of the websites users “know and love” on Amazon’s infrastructure; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Criticism After Aide Denies Policy Changes; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 82.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 48,506 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 10,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 58,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $166.44. About 178,320 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Rev $721.4M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Rev $3.1B; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.25; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan With 20% Threshold; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Adj EPS $9.30-Adj EPS $9.40; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 23/04/2018 – Miller Howard Investments Inc. Exits Position in Cracker Barrel

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 991 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Management Limited reported 10.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amer Assets Invest Management Limited Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital City Fl accumulated 2,177 shares. Moneta Gp Investment Advsr Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 308 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 8,107 shares. Gfs Ltd Co has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 2,751 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com holds 58,285 shares. 57,785 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Llc. Wall Street Access Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 5.57% or 2,386 shares in its portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc holds 0.27% or 1,728 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 242 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 22,837 shares.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 179,084 shares to 314,287 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 63,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,323 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 75,021 shares to 111,585 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).