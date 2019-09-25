Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Guild Investment Management Inc; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Raised Its Position by $12.87 Million as Valuation Rose

Guild Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 142.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc bought 496 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60M, up from 348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube); 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect sales tax on its own inventory in 45 states and the District of Columbia

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 132,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 465,177 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.30 million, up from 332,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.76. About 6.25 million shares traded or 37.77% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 117 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 4.50 million shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Tybourne Capital Mgmt (Hk) Ltd holds 10.96% or 162,853 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 8,107 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 1,242 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,338 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Co holds 242 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 3.65% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co has 3,303 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 280 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Management Company Lc has 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,266 shares. 22,148 were reported by Associated Banc. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Lc has 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,314 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) launches pay-with-cash service in US at Western Union locations – Live Trading News” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Looks Like a Buy Heading into Q1 2019 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Guild Investment Management Inc, which manages about $163.97 million and $67.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 44,510 shares to 100,240 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,630 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Std Gold Etf Tr.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 63,793 shares to 108,624 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 694,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,872 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).