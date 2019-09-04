Amazon Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by E&G Advisors Lp; As Biotime (BTX) Market Value Declined, Broadwood Capital Raised Holding

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 61.23% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 15/03/2018 – BioTime Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 02/05/2018 – AgeX Announces NIH Grant Award; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 25/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: AgeX, a Subsidiary, Owned Minority Stake in Ascendance; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat

E&G Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp bought 209 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.13 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 19/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ annual shareholder letter is widely considered a must-read among business leaders and executives worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Retail: Is the beauty industry `Amazon-proof’?; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 24/05/2018 – AMZN ‘EVALUATING OPTIONS TO MAKE THIS CASE EVEN LESS LIKELY’; 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 15,200 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 47,068 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited holds 14,000 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 94 shares. National Bank Of Mellon Corp stated it has 470,278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Company reported 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Regent Management Limited stated it has 0.01% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 2 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 48,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp owns 72,620 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gru One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 19,855 shares. Pnc Fin Serv Group Inc has invested 0% in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

Another recent and important Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “BioTime Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019.

E&G Advisors Lp, which manages about $153.76 million and $227.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,025 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).