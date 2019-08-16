Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Boosted by Broderick Brian C; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Raised Conocophillips (COP) Position by $965,475; Stock Declined

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 76.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 766 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 11/04/2018 – AppSwarm to Develop Application Skills for Amazon Alexa with Programming Team; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out Amazon delivery to cars; 29/03/2018 – Here’s the controversial tax practice by Amazon that’s got Trump so upset; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon. expert says; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Enters Voice Control Space, Launching “Answers by Cigna” Skill for Amazon Alexa; 21/05/2018 – Amazon taps former NBC exec to help run TV programming; 27/03/2018 – Kohl’s CEO says ‘big idea’ behind Amazon partnership is driving traffic; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 15,325 shares as the company's stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 83,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30M, up from 68,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 5.90M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21M and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,093 shares to 55,178 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc by 16,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,825 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Coastline Trust Co owns 7,800 shares. Roberts Glore Communications Inc Il reported 10,203 shares stake. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Blue Edge Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). M Holdg stated it has 11,155 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv Management has invested 0.15% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Hwg Hldgs Lp stated it has 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Llc has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 11,297 are held by Adirondack Tru Comm. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 218,613 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Lc accumulated 921,304 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Interest Ca has invested 0.29% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 420,965 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scge Management Lp holds 47,500 shares or 5.28% of its portfolio. 273 are held by Beddow. 317,128 are owned by Primecap Mgmt Com Ca. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co owns 232 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. House Ltd Llc holds 3.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 18,002 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Llc has 2,320 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Asset One Ltd accumulated 232,304 shares. Baxter Bros has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Markel accumulated 93,237 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.08% or 865 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Stelac Advisory Lc has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management invested in 1.13% or 4,230 shares. 43,263 are held by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 111,896 shares or 2.88% of the stock.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,281 shares to 48,302 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

