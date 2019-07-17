Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While Wespac Advisors Has Boosted by $465,050 Its Position; Ameritas Investment Partners Increases Holding in International Business Machs (IBM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 2,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,296 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 16,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $143.53. About 2.93M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 24/04/2018 – IBM Raises Dividend By 4.7% — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Form 8-K; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 20/03/2018 – REG-WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2009.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time ‘A+’ IDR to Amazon.com, Inc.; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Wild Card Stocks to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Prime Day: The New Black Friday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Is Not FedEx’s Biggest Problem – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Ways to Buy Nvidia Stock on Competition Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Perfect Play For Prime Day With This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Grp has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prio Wealth Partnership invested in 2.14% or 25,575 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 64,636 shares. American Mngmt holds 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,448 shares. National Asset Mngmt Inc holds 10,348 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Scholtz & accumulated 4,475 shares. Buckingham Mgmt invested in 12,149 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway accumulated 483,300 shares. Altimeter Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.49% or 8,000 shares. Hemenway Trust Comm Limited Liability Co holds 4,938 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability reported 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horrell Capital invested in 0.04% or 43 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,057 shares. Everett Harris And Ca, California-based fund reported 46,056 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd Liability invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 7,790 shares to 16,999 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 234,398 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).