Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While Vulcan Value Partners Upped Holding; Dollar Gen New (Call) (DG) Valuation Declined While Capstone Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11M, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Check out the lavish digs that Jeff Bezos may soon call home; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) (DG) by 142.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,600 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 1.44M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Same-store Sales Up in the Mid-2% Range; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Ltd Liability accumulated 873 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capwealth Advisors Lc has invested 1.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Mangement Inc holds 2,665 shares. 46,056 are owned by Everett Harris Communications Ca. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 1.7% stake. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 157,685 shares. 990 are held by Drexel Morgan And. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 161,985 shares. Davis R M holds 0.91% or 13,719 shares. Moreover, Natixis Advsr Lp has 1.91% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 54,963 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,749 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc stated it has 6,127 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. 800 are owned by Clark Capital Mngmt Group Incorporated.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $10.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 47,053 shares to 405,967 shares, valued at $476.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 515,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 28,136 shares to 34,664 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc (Put) by 221,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).