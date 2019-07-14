Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While Summit Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Upped by Rench Wealth Management Inc

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump Is Wrong About Amazon’s Taxes And USPS Relationship, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 23/05/2018 – Facebook is taking on Angie’s List and Amazon Home Services; 10/05/2018 – Ryanair Goes All-In on AWS; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say

Rench Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rench Wealth Management Inc bought 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,371 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 45,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 9.38M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Moves Closer to Urging a Rotation Away From Equities; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/03/2018 – Barclays investors give CEO Staley year to fix investment bank; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 07/03/2018 – France’s Engie exploring sale of German power plants; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 09/03/2018 – MOVES- JPMorgan, Multrees, Newmark Knight Frank

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “When Amazon Attacks: Why Sally Beauty Stock Dropped 13.5% – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/25/2019: ROKU,AMZN,TRWH,PYX,UN,UL – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, LEN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Does Prime Day Spending Compare to an Average Day? – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ecommerce Causes Last-Mile Networks To Creep Closer To Consumers – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sentinel Trust Communication Lba invested in 240 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management reported 4,691 shares. Drw Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Invsts Mngmt holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,422 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 492 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 482 are owned by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Co reported 4,526 shares stake. Braun Stacey Associates holds 22,338 shares or 2.64% of its portfolio. Marathon holds 477 shares. Robecosam Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Liability has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 160,851 were accumulated by Grp Inc. 3,340 were accumulated by Buckingham Capital. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tctc Ltd reported 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Should the Owners of Microsoft Stock Expect From MSFTâ€™s Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “Star analyst is getting pushback from clients on his negative GE takes, but he doesn’t care – CNBC” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America: The Reason To Stay Long The Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “J.P. Morgan Partners With StatPro to Develop a Multi-Asset Portfolio Analytics Solution for Asset Managers – Business Wire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40M was sold by Beer Lori A. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M worth of stock or 11,659 shares. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter. $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Limited Com has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% or 30,906 shares in its portfolio. Pl Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price reported 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt holds 1.42% or 38,321 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division accumulated 0.86% or 308,922 shares. 29,685 are owned by Fcg Advsrs Lc. 11.54 million are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Fagan Associates invested 2.91% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Centurylink Management has 41,624 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tennessee-based Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Tn has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selz Cap Lc has 88,000 shares. Mai Capital reported 235,960 shares. Horizon Service Ltd Com holds 2.71% or 39,289 shares.