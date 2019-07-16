Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreased by $356,000 Its Stake; Equinix (EQIX) Stock Price Rose While Riverpark Advisors Has Cut Stake

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,616 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, down from 11,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $514.16. About 188,649 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.73M, down from 34,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $10.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.85. About 2.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s new Alexa-powered Dot encourages kids to use the word ‘please’ Another Alexa device for another use case; 11/05/2018 – Canadian Grocer: Amazon launches Prime-exclusive pet care private label; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16,700 shares to 34,200 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.21 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Management Incorporated reported 10,348 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rampart Com Limited Liability Com holds 12,716 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Evergreen Ltd accumulated 3,928 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Co accumulated 3 shares. Rothschild Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi accumulated 0.29% or 1,268 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs LP accumulated 30,319 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has 2.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,135 shares. Pure Financial Advsrs reported 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Community And Investment stated it has 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cypress Cap Grp Inc Incorporated stated it has 1,474 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Coastline Trust Co reported 5,827 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Needham Ltd Co reported 0.31% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Stephens Ar has 0.15% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fund Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 51,245 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 2,600 shares. Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.37% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brown Brothers Harriman Co has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 2,439 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Griffin Asset Inc owns 2,474 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Chartist Ca invested in 0% or 563 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 112,800 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Ameritas Incorporated reported 1,718 shares. California-based Incorporated Ca has invested 0.23% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).