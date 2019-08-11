Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Wms Partners Raised Position by $3.94 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Trimmed Its Position in Ralph Lauren (Call) (RL) by $4.85 Million as Stock Declined

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 552.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 2,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,611 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Tulsa’s Channel 8: BREAKING: The House has passed HB1019xx, the bill that would require Amazon third-party sellers to collect; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WHISTLE-BLOWER CLAIMS RETAILER CHEATED TO CATCH AMAZON; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 12/04/2018 – Euan Rocha: Walmart close to buying majority of India’s Flipkart, deal likely by end-June – sources:; 20/05/2018 – The Wrap: `The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ Gets Third Season on Amazon

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (Call) (RL) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 37,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, down from 72,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 1.11M shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS COMP SALES TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN FY ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN SEES 1Q NET REV. UNCHANGED TO DOWN SLIGHTLY EX-FX; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – BARSHAY SEES RALPH LAUREN DOWNSIDE IN BASE CASE OF ABOUT 30%; 23/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up As Tiffany, Ralph Lauren Rally — Consumer Roundup

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares to 137,921 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,817 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel reported 93,237 shares stake. Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 0.34% or 163 shares in its portfolio. Alkeon Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 1.82% stake. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt invested in 0.86% or 747 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United American Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 14.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 18,461 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,282 shares. Windsor Mgmt Lc owns 147 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 0.28% or 238 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability reported 2,825 shares stake. 122,866 were reported by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Bragg Fincl Advsr holds 3,225 shares. Winfield Associate Inc holds 6,500 shares. Moreover, Moody Bankshares Trust Division has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 384,494 shares to 410,094 shares, valued at $52.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR) by 10,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

