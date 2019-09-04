Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Symphony Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $821,041; As Era Group (ERA) Market Valuation Rose, Van Den Berg Management I Increased Holding by $1.74 Million

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 232.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 461 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $1799.49. About 666,039 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa—An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 17/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Signals Slow Progress on Amazon Health Venture: TOPLive; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Brands Include Autotrader, Dealer.com, Kelley Blue Book; 09/05/2018 – TIBCO and Amazon Web Services Break Performance Record; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Checking-Account Plan Sees Banks as Partners, Not Prey; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Era Group Inc (ERA) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 158,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% . The institutional investor held 1.66M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15M, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Era Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.02% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 23,649 shares traded. Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) has declined 26.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ERA News: 08/03/2018 – Era Group 4Q Rev $57.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Era Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERA); 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q OPER REV. $57.3M; 25/05/2018 – HELICOPTER SERVICE ERA BEGAN GOM OIL,GAS EVACUATIONS ON ALBERTO; 01/05/2018 – ERA GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR 6C; 08/03/2018 Era Group 4Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Era Group Inc. ‘B-‘ Ratings; Outlook Negative; 08/03/2018 – ERA GROUP 4Q OPER REV. $57.5M

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 80,842 shares to 91,753 shares, valued at $10.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) by 45,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.96 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold ERA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 1.71% more from 19.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 24,997 shares. Fmr Llc owns 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 200 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 359 shares. Arrowstreet LP owns 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 52,514 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 48,716 shares. 46,662 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) for 31,557 shares. Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 18,206 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.92M shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com holds 0% or 103,349 shares. 48,262 are owned by Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA).

More notable recent Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “End of an era as GE hires contractor to demolish upstate NY capacitor plant – Albany Business Review” on August 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Canadian banks brace for tougher times as ‘Goldilocks’ era winds down – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FreightWaves Oil Report: US Output May Have Hit A New Record Even As Companies Stress Discipline – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Era Group Inc. (NYSE:ERA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Warren Buffett Doesn’t Care About Airline Stock Turbulence – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon program to donate unsold products – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMZN, GOOGL, BA, NIO – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 610 shares. Incline Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 13,986 shares. Bangor Bank accumulated 0.29% or 858 shares. C Worldwide Grp Holdg A S reported 303,511 shares. Cypress Group Inc reported 1,474 shares stake. 748 are owned by Kistler. Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 19,627 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Company holds 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 29,042 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 338,847 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Communications Ltd Liability reported 4.74% stake. Torch Wealth Management Limited Co holds 711 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.03% or 460 shares. Graybill Bartz & reported 135 shares. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).