Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Stake by $4.73 Million; As A T & T New (T) Share Price Rose, Mai Wealth Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors increased its stake in A T & T Corp New (T) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors bought 38,148 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 460,434 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 422,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in A T & T Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 13.86 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co analyzed 2,659 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10 million, down from 12,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $891.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $25.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1802.11. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 697 are owned by Cohen Capital Mngmt. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 611 shares. 911 are held by Guyasuta Advisors. Scharf Invs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 122,693 shares or 1.91% of the stock. St Johns Management Ltd Company invested 1.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 665 shares. Orleans Corporation La holds 0.29% or 210 shares in its portfolio. Alleghany De holds 2.41% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Asset invested 2.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 770 shares. Godsey & Gibb reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 630 shares. Blair William Company Il owns 2.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 263,390 shares. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership has invested 5.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "FreightWaves Radio Preview: Lots Of Talk About Amazon And E-Commerce – Benzinga" on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "These 6 SPDR ETFs and Amazon Tell Me the Rally Is Over – Nasdaq" published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga" on August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.85 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 80,383 shares to 92,580 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,298 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 232,070 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $496,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Index (EFA) by 10,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,350 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Mid Cap 400 Etf (MDY).