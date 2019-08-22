Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Roosevelt Investment Group Cut Its Stake by $1.96 Million; Holder Bluespruce Investments LP Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 1,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,098 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.23M, down from 19,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $11.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.95. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: In 2017, More Than Half of Units Sold World-wide Were From Third-Party Sellers; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: In-Car Delivery Available in 37 U.S. Cities, Surrounding Areas; 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN

Bluespruce Investments Lp increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluespruce Investments Lp bought 311,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 732,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.33 million, up from 421,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluespruce Investments Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $287.97. About 1.10M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bluespruce Investments Lp, which manages about $352.80 million and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 208,043 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $203.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 150,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 646,203 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79B and $802.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Total Us Stock Market Etf (ITOT) by 121,069 shares to 308,055 shares, valued at $19.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 137,301 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc..