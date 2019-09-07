Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Puzo Michael J Increased Stake; As Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stock Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Upped Position

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 19,428 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 13,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269. About 315,217 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 02/04/2018 – US GOVT SETS 1.84 PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 12/04/2018 – WellCare Associates Race to Prevent Child Abuse in North Carolina; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 84.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Taha Kass-Hout, the former U.S. FDA chief health informatics officer, is joining Amazon’s experimental projects team led by former Google X boss Babak Parviz, according to a source; 08/04/2018 – Apple, Amazon and Google Also Are Bracing for Privacy Regulations; 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 10/05/2018 – NEW: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care; 29/03/2018 – President Trump criticized Amazon over taxes on social media Thursday; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 37,181 shares. Pointstate Cap Lp holds 37,300 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.06% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 12,090 shares. Partner Mngmt Lp holds 1.83% or 5,866 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 51,929 shares. Wright Invsts Ser has 0.31% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 2,867 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 126,787 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,685 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 19,286 shares. Illinois-based Pentwater Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 3.66% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Citadel Advsrs Ltd reported 679,210 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 42 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.06% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc holds 800 shares. Cleararc Cap owns 1,196 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Important Investor Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuits Against WellCare Health Plans, Inc., HFF, Inc., and Quantenna Communications, Inc.; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ WCG, HF, QTNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Humana Won’t Make An Offer For Centene – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. â€“ WCG, HF, STI – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The 10 Biggest Health Insurance Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 120,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stonemor Partners LP (NYSE:STON) by 179,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,228 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 390 were reported by Chartist Ca. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 7,343 shares in its portfolio. California-based Old West Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). B And T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt owns 2,550 shares. Moore Mngmt LP stated it has 1.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 719 are owned by Round Table Lc. 8,089 were reported by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability. Hanseatic Management holds 3.91% or 2,109 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Godsey And Gibb Associates reported 709 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nevada-based Peavine Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park National Oh accumulated 1,135 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr LP reported 547 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Management has 740 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 8,730 shares to 40,790 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “How Amazon, Wayfair Are Getting Hit By Trump’s Latest Tariffs – Benzinga” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.