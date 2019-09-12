Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Pioneer Trust Bank N A Lifted Holding by $488,394; Intrust Bank Na Trimmed Its American Express Co (AXP) Stake by $806,634; Valuation Rose

Pioneer Trust Bank N A increased its stake in Amazon Inc Com (AMZN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A bought 258 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 687 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Amazon Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.99. About 2.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 17/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in #Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 05/03/2018 – Could Amazon Move Into Banking? Look No Further Than Walmart’s Failures; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 69.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na sold 6,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 2,855 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $352,000, down from 9,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $118. About 3.31 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,311 shares to 35,742 shares, valued at $2.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harding Loevner LP reported 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Trust Na has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lau Assocs Llc invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams stated it has 1,163 shares. Telemark Asset Management stated it has 50,000 shares. American Bank & Trust reported 5,815 shares stake. Wexford Capital LP stated it has 795 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Company holds 585 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 4.45M shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Invs accumulated 114 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Impact Llc reported 5,254 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). F&V Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 450 shares. Penobscot Invest Co has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Registered Inv Advisor Inc has 3.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,351 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Troy Asset Management Limited has invested 7.92% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Pitcairn has 8,886 shares. Mairs & Pwr has invested 2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,339 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Town Country Natl Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has 4,050 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap reported 5,562 shares. Clean Yield Group reported 2,162 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability holds 1,100 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Incorporated Pa stated it has 2.66% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Findlay Park Prns Llp stated it has 2.53M shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7,512 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability owns 11,459 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.45% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lvw Advisors Ltd reported 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 119,968 are owned by Moody Retail Bank Trust Division.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $410.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23,599 shares to 137,191 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.18 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.