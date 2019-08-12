Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Pinnacle Associates LTD Has Lowered Holding by $307,940; Corecommodity Management Has Lowered Its Ingredion (INGR) Holding by $500,174 as Market Value Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 173 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,113 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $885.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $17.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1790. About 1.08M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- FROM WEDNESDAY, PRIME MEMBER BENEFITS EXPAND TO ADDITIONAL 121 WHOLE FOODS MARKET STORES ACROSS 12 STATES, INCLUDING COLORADO AND TEXAS; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 5,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 20,718 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.38. About 124,072 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15,105 shares to 26,661 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 26,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 750,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.37 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tremblant Capital accumulated 44,756 shares or 4.61% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 22,946 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Alley Company Limited Company has invested 2.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Us Natl Bank De invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Welch Group Lc has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 515 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 68,734 shares. Guild has 348 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 2,396 shares. 444 are held by First In. Moreno Evelyn V reported 2.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.71% stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 329,835 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Broderick Brian C reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Andra Ap accumulated 0.21% or 77,100 shares. Hutchinson Capital Mgmt Ca holds 1.8% or 62,987 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Plc holds 0.02% or 25,269 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc invested in 70,497 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.05% or 38,874 shares. 11,010 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 200 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 1,740 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 38,827 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 5,858 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.49M shares. Martingale Asset Management LP stated it has 409,651 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Kennedy Mngmt Inc reported 38,007 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,944 shares to 9,592 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 27,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).