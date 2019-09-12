Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Nine Masts Capital LTD Cut by $21.58 Million Its Stake; Csat Investment Advisory LP Holding in Intel (INTC) Cut by $777,004

Nine Masts Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 94.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.15 million, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $24 during the last trading session, reaching $1846.99. About 1.93M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 03/05/2018 – This 13-year-old startup just got $100 million and is valued at over $1 billion – now it’s taking on Amazon, Google, and Appl; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON HAS RESUMED CONSTRUCTION PLANNING FOR SEATTLE OFFICE BUILDING – STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amazon’s pharmacy hires hint of ambitions to upend a $360 billion market; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS DOESN’T SEE AMAZON GETTING INTO PBM BUSINESS AT SOHN; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 19/04/2018 – CNN: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels promotin…; 15/05/2018 – Highfields Adds Aetna, Exits Amazon, Buys More Comcast: 13F; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 16,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 44,101 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 60,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 11.68M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP SEES FY NON-GAAP EPS $3.85, +/- 5%; 09/03/2018 – Intel reportedly considers bid for Broadcom; 20/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford, Intel Committee Unveil Recommendations To Secure Election Infrastructure; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 07/03/2018 – ASMI: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RECEIVES INTEL’S PREFERRED QUALITY SUPPLIER AWARD; 14/03/2018 – V5 Systems to Showcase Market-Ready IoT Technology at Intel Partner Connect 2018; 19/03/2018 – INTEL ELECTS RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY TO BOARD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Investment invested in 0.24% or 267 shares. Strategic Financial Services has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 1.18 million shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 642 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 317 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt Limited reported 1,165 shares. Vantage Investment Prtnrs Ltd reported 3.05% stake. Blume holds 765 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 15,214 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Advisors Lc accumulated 1,256 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management, Virginia-based fund reported 2,887 shares. New York-based Incline Glob Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 5.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Texas Money Ltd stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 19,564 shares. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 147 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet Stock: GOOGL and the Antitrust Police – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amazon To Open Dallas Regional Air Hub Next Month – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 100.38 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 769,753 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $48.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 3,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $283.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 4,798 shares to 11,516 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group Inc One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 16,993 shares in its portfolio. Bangor State Bank invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ls Advsrs Ltd Company reported 195,459 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Swiss National Bank accumulated 0.76% or 14.66M shares. 25,015 are owned by Mycio Wealth Lc. Kentucky-based Parthenon Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 115,400 shares. Moreover, Personal Advisors has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Toth Finance Advisory invested in 58,670 shares. Woodmont Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 77,840 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,220 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability owns 0.33% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 58,577 shares. Moreover, Td Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Edgemoor Investment Advsr stated it has 22,302 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.