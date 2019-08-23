Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Montag A & Associates Has Lifted Its Stake; As Xylem (XYL) Market Value Declined, Holder Credit Agricole S A Has Upped Stake

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.01M, up from 7,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $864.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $57.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1748.18. About 3.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 14/03/2018 – Zara owner lnditex full-year profit up 7 pct; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, Play Ball! Tuneln Announces Tuneln Live for Amazon Alexa, A New Premium Live Audio Subscription Experience; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 03/04/2018 – GOLDMAN HIRES AMAZON’S ELKAN FOR ARTIFICIAL-INTELLIGENCE PUSH; 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 28,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 131,617 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, up from 103,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 587,269 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Amazon Ahead Of Earnings Report – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon facial recognition can now detect fear – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 25,564 shares to 31,417 shares, valued at $491,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,614 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,905 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated invested in 3,267 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.36% or 10,344 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,987 shares. Assets Invest Mngmt Lc owns 500 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc invested in 611 shares. Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.48% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 833 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Qs Invsts Ltd reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Private Advsr Inc stated it has 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandeur Peak Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.28% or 1,375 shares. Bender Robert & Associates reported 7.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Cap Partners accumulated 2,835 shares. Amg State Bank reported 4,341 shares. Lpl accumulated 173,454 shares.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 16,895 shares to 67,759 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 273,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,299 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 4,345 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Com invested in 2.26% or 58,070 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 20,050 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,528 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 7,850 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Congress Asset Management Ma owns 1.11 million shares. Hemenway Tru Llc reported 60,387 shares. Strategic Fin Serv owns 26,542 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 35,444 shares. Private Advisor Group Lc holds 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 11,575 shares. Shikiar Asset Incorporated accumulated 24,980 shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 47,435 shares. First Citizens Bankshares reported 12,018 shares.