Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Moab Capital Partners Has Decreased by $357,780 Its Holding; Devon Energy New (DVN) Position Has Raised by Dsam Partners Llp

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.99. About 6.62 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY TO LAY OFF 300 EMPLOYEES: THE OKLAHOMAN; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities an; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Public Sector Europe Assigns A2 Rating With Stable Outlook To Liverty Limited; Withdraws Rating On Devon And Cornwall; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Devon Energy to Incur Additional Restructuring Charges, Liabilities of $75M-$100M Starting in 2Q; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 30/03/2018 – PoliticoPlaybook: Playbook scoop: Amazon slashes outside consultants; 24/04/2018 – Locus Technologies to offer its EHS multi-tenant SaaS Locus Platform on Amazon Web Services; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS NEW FULFILLMENT CENTER IN SOUTHERN NEVADA; 06/04/2018 – Trump hit Amazon over taxes, but his online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 14/05/2018 – Cities Hawk Their Amazon Pitches to Other Companies; 06/04/2018 – CPSC MEETING WITH AMAZON REPRESENTATIVES APRIL 10; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 02/05/2018 – Aptos Offers Amazon Pay with Multi-Currency Payment Option to Retailers and Shoppers; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes

