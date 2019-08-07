Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Matrix Capital Management Company LP Has Lifted by $33.82 Million Its Stake; Hills Bank & Trust Company Decreased Alliant (LNT) Holding by $545,153; Share Price Rose

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Private equity firms targeting Amazon sellers – The Information; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading for Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 27/04/2018 – Earlier, it rose more than 1 percent on the back of strong earnings from Amazon; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s nascent advertising business could be worth around $20 billion in 2020, according to Alex DeGroote, a media analyst at Cenkos Securities; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company sold 11,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 1.26 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Rate freeze a win for Alliant Energy customers in Wisconsin; 08/03/2018 – Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Life Sciences Specialist Matt Corcoran Joins Alliant

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,328 shares to 3,914 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 279 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fin has invested 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). New York-based Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 423,215 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.11% or 1,384 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 5,485 shares. Fin Advisers Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Veritable LP reported 9,424 shares stake. Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 48,192 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg stated it has 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Voloridge Mngmt Limited reported 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Dubuque Bancorporation Co stated it has 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 10,321 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Company holds 39,000 shares. 113 were accumulated by Insight 2811. Marco Invest Limited reported 313 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Creative Planning has 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 93,704 shares. 22,338 are held by Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated. Icon Advisers owns 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,594 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,395 shares. Hm Capital has invested 1.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Co owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Newfocus Financial Group Inc Ltd has 0.16% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability invested in 901 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Jw Asset Ltd Liability Com accumulated 19,627 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 58,789 shares. Corda Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,474 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited, a California-based fund reported 659 shares.

