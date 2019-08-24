Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Martingale Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding by $1.82 Million; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Position Maintained by Oppenheimer & Company Inc

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 1,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,835 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.98 million, up from 15,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update; 04/04/2018 – TRUMP ECONOMIC ADVISER LARRY KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP COMMENTS ON AMAZON.COM ARE NOT AN ATTACK ON BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 144,042 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68 million, up from 107,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.40% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $29.54. About 81.11M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Tech Up After Facebook, AMD Earnings — Tech Roundup; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Tech Today: AMD’s Window of Opportunity, Spotify’s Churn, Defending AMAT — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan recommends betting on AMD for a short-term pop from cryptocurrency conference hype; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – SECURITY ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY RESEARCHERS ARE NOT RELATED TO AMD “ZEN” CPU ARCHITECTURE; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) – Stock Wars: Intel Vs. AMD Vs. Nvidia – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Can and Will Go Much Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock Is A Long-Term Winner Facing Short-Term Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co owns 559,360 shares. Ci Invests has invested 0.71% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 372,022 are owned by Cap Fund Management. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 700 shares. Maplelane Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap accumulated 93,350 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 254,208 shares. Bartlett And Llc owns 1,000 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has 160,127 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 600,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 46,341 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.23% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 46,500 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. American Interest Grp reported 398,756 shares.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 15,191 shares to 39,428 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,838 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon Sacrifices For Long-Term Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) – Whole Foods CEO Says Grocer Launched Beyond Meat, Even Though It’s ‘Highly Processed’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.