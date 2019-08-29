Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Trimmed Its Stake; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Upped Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $1.07 Million; Stock Value Declined

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 111,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 112,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $21.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.64. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon Expert Speaker Scheduled By DeMatteo for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 25/05/2018 – Lakeland Ledger: Amazon’s finance ambitions draw attention from Fed; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 16/03/2018 – CNBC: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 28/03/2018 – Amazon drops 3% on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 31,675 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, up from 22,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $103.32. About 844,350 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $8.90; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.85 TO $1.90, EST. $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.09, EST. 97C; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Rev $2.03B

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clean Yield Group Inc accumulated 113 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated accumulated 22,338 shares or 2.64% of the stock. Cahill Fincl Advisors accumulated 129 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri reported 12,820 shares. Hillview Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 2.62% or 554,678 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt Inc has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 456 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Na has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 15,408 shares. General American owns 18,000 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. 8,793 are held by Commercial Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited. Hartford Fincl Management has 542 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Chilton Inv Co Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.20 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited reported 118,315 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth stated it has 9,988 shares. 17,382 are owned by Paloma Management. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 7,185 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 1,887 were accumulated by Cetera Advsr Lc. 178,392 were accumulated by Mig Capital Ltd Liability Com. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 514 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Inc Inc (Ca) reported 0.02% stake. Adage Ltd Com owns 214,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn has 2.11% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Enterprise Financial Serv Corporation stated it has 27 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,971 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL).

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 10,625 shares to 44,399 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 52,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,587 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.