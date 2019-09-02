Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lowered by $197.64 Million Its Position; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake Held by Bloom Tree Partners Llc

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 514,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 4.15 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.60M, up from 3.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.58 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS BOARD REPOSES FULL FAITH IN CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR; 05/03/2018 Times of India: WestBridge & Prudential vie with ICICI Lom for Star Health; 18/04/2018 – CBI QUESTIONS NUPOWER CFO BHUTA IN ICICI-VIDEOCON CASE:OFFICIAL; 10/04/2018 – Mint: Fomer Sebi chief voices concern over ICICI Bank, Axis Bank issues; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 29/05/2018 – ICICI BANK NAMES M. D. MALLYA ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 98.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 111,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 112,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 02/04/2018 – The $5 billion South Korean start-up that’s an Amazon killer; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Limited Company has invested 3.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Advisers Ltd Co invested in 0.76% or 3,669 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,397 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd invested in 1.09% or 31,598 shares. Planning Advsrs Lc has 1,932 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. State Street has 16.54M shares. 76,102 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company. Grassi Mngmt stated it has 824 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 275,918 shares. Epoch Ptnrs stated it has 4,076 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 1.83% or 2,665 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 3.88 million shares stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar reported 407 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 901 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.25B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.