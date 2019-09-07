Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Upped Holding by $309,720; Iamgold (IAG) Stake Maintained by Sprott Inc

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 583.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 403,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 472,842 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 69,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 4.44M shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 31/05/2018 – Amazon works its way deeper into customers’ lives; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 03/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon Announces Elton John `Soundboard’ Special, With Interviews, Guests, More; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O – AMAZON PRIME HAS EXCEEDED 100 MILLION PAID PRIME MEMBERS GLOBALLY; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP HAS ATTACKED AMAZON OVER RATE IT PAYS POSTAL SERVICE

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 6,150 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management Corporation invested in 36,450 shares. Sky Inv Group Ltd accumulated 0.57% or 874 shares. 2,817 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Company. Marathon Trading Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 20,121 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk holds 63,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement holds 2,665 shares. Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,500 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Company stated it has 4,967 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dorsey Wright And Associate holds 0.63% or 1,470 shares. Mirae Asset stated it has 2.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lipe And Dalton invested in 0.23% or 177 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd owns 360 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.