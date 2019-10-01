Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Decatur Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $550,863; Becton Dickinson (BDX) Shares Rose While Burns J W & Co Increased Its Stake

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 24,678 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22M, up from 22,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $251.44. About 324,787 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 291 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.08 million, down from 12,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $857.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1734.18. About 1.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC PAID ABOUT $65 MLN PER YEAR FOR TWO-YEAR THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DEAL WITH NFL; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON, BERKSHIRE MAY PICK HEALTH CARE JV CEO IN 2 MOS: AXIOS; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 30/04/2018 – Sainsbury’s Yorkshire players can beat Amazon at its own game; 28/03/2018 – Tech Today: Trump vs Amazon, Facebook Bounces Back, Waymo Motors On — Barron’s Blog; 07/04/2018 – One of the central arguments in Trump’s attacks on Amazon is all wrong – and it’s Citigroup’s fault; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Ca holds 32,228 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank has 3,490 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 0.01% or 246 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc accumulated 89,252 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 793,593 shares. 3,697 are held by Ghp Invest Advsr. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hartford Invest Management Com holds 43,435 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Janney Capital Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Calamos Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 32,509 shares. Citigroup invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cannell Peter B Company reported 8,175 shares stake. Financial Svcs Corp has 275 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Gam Hldg Ag reported 48,870 shares.

