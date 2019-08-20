Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Cobblestone Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake; As International Business Machine (IBM) Share Value Rose, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Raised Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 196 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.38 million, up from 12,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $23.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.12. About 2.82 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 22/05/2018 – QVC Parent Qurate Retail Names Former Amazon Exec President Of Zulily — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time.’ Via @DelRey:; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 1603.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 17,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 28/05/2018 – The chief of IBM’s supercomputer unit likes Elon Musk but ‘hates’ A.I. scaremongering; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 21/03/2018 – Several well-established companies have been piloting blockchain technology with IBM’s platform

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Study Shows Data Breach Costs on the Rise; Financial Impact Felt for Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Red Hat Alone Wonâ€™t Be Enough to Save IBM Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intnl Bus. Mach UK Regulatory Announcement: IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Trade Desk Stock Jumps on Partnership With Amazon – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon -2% after earnings disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Good news for drone delivery service – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

