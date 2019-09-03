Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Cut by $3.99 Million Its Holding; Stralem & Co Boosted Merck & Co New Com (MRK) Stake by $554,440 as Share Value Rose

Chemung Canal Trust Company decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 44.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company sold 2,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,782 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, down from 5,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $13.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.26. About 478,749 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Gets a Turn in the Tech Hot Seat: Fully Charged; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 22/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: ‘Hey Alexa,’ never mind: Uber CEO rescinds hiring of highly ranked Amazon executive; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (MRK) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 89,041 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41M, up from 82,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.71. About 328,304 shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 23/03/2018 – Merck, Eisai: First Approval Worldwide for Lenvima for HCC; 21/05/2018 – Congo begins giving experimental Ebola vaccine to medics; 23/05/2018 – Three Ebola patients escape Congo quarantine, medics race to control outbreak; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/05/2018 – Merck Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 9,180 shares to 243,460 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott (NYSE:ABT) by 6,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 630 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,890 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,544 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 3,866 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Penobscot Mgmt Inc reported 569 shares. Somerville Kurt F owns 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,378 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 1.14% or 1,023 shares. Stack Management reported 883 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Company Na has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 338,847 shares. Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fiera owns 23,904 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 21,086 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset Mngmt holds 2,356 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 97.30 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 20,265 shares to 55,980 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc Shs by 13,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,845 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).