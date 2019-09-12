Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined While Centre Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.63 Million; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Lifted Its Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $693,000

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 1,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,370 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.21M, up from 12,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $20.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.55. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership; 16/05/2018 – Four months ago, Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan Chase announced a new partnership to bring down the costs of health care. So far, though, no CEO has stepped up to the plate; 03/04/2018 – Trump says U.S. subsidizes Amazon for shipping; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 06/04/2018 – Digital Transact: Is Amazon Mulling a P2P Payment Service for Its Alexa Voice Commerce Service?; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) This is a two-year deal, but it’s not a game-changer; 01/04/2018 – Walmart may be seeking to counter Amazon’s influence, as well as trying to blunt the impact of a number of other health care mega-deals taking shape; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 16/05/2018 – Health Purchase: Amazon is building a `health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend healthcare

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 90,180 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72M, up from 79,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 2.48 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79M and $134.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 5,647 shares to 68,773 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,990 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Com Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,631 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,259 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank has invested 0.29% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Illinois-based Cna Financial Corporation has invested 0.44% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Kentucky-based Field Main National Bank has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Prio Wealth Lp owns 47,362 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 67,929 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wendell David Associates Incorporated reported 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership accumulated 4,986 shares. Idaho-based Selway Asset Management has invested 2.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 55,930 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Inc reported 0% stake. Cambridge Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 28,512 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Swiss Natl Bank holds 1.93M shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ride Square Stock to the Top as the World Goes Cashless – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Management Limited Liability has invested 5.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1St Source Comml Bank accumulated 0.8% or 5,188 shares. Parkwood Ltd Llc accumulated 6,870 shares. 25,270 are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Company. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.88% or 669 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.28 million are held by Franklin Resource. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated owns 719,520 shares. Grandeur Peak Advisors Ltd Liability owns 1,375 shares. Whittier Company owns 36,678 shares. 190 were reported by Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Co, California-based fund reported 10,354 shares. Ratan Cap LP has 1.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,100 shares. Northrock Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc owns 20,154 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio.