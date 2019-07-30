Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose While Monroe Bank & Trust Raised Its Position; Rothschild Asset Management Has Cut Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $638,703 as Stock Value Rose

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $14.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1897.46. About 1.98M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 27/04/2018 – In the first quarter, Amazon controlled one-third of the market for cloud infrastructure services, according to Synergy Research Group; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 12,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.06 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 2.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,789 shares to 124,267 shares, valued at $13.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 20.04 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

