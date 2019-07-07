Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Boosted Holding; 3M Company (MMM) Holder Cs Mckee LP Has Raised Stake by $869,400

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Rudolf E. Havenstein: BREAKING: AMAZON names John Podesta to board; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Sees 2Q Operating Pft $1.1B To Pft $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion Unveils New Photo Studio in Tokyo with Mame Kurogouchi Show; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal

Cs Mckee Lp increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp bought 4,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,450 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Companies Strive to Simplify Food Safety Procedures – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “3M Co. (MMM) Deconsolidated its Venezuelan Subsidiary – StreetInsider.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dow Stocks Not Allowing the DJIA a Proper Rally – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. $3.22 million worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million on Thursday, February 7.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 66,198 shares to 968,014 shares, valued at $28.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 48,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,810 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

