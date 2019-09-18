Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Wills Financial Group Increased by $380,493 Its Stake; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Autohome (ATHM)

Wills Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc bought 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,748 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, up from 1,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $899.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 19/05/2018 – AMZN: According to sources close to convo, USPS will likely not charge Amazon more, they have a binding contract – ! $AMZN; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Aurora Continues its Torrid Growth, More than Doubling the Number of Active Customers in the Last Year; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 118.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 19,560 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 8,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $94.57. About 296,029 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 07/03/2018 AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RMB 6.15; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q EBITDA $416.96M; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 18,234 shares to 640,501 shares, valued at $61.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 27,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,648 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Botty Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 6.89% or 11,504 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.06% stake. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 537 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd has 0.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,514 shares. Private Management Grp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Interstate Natl Bank stated it has 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,900 were accumulated by Granite Point Management L P. Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 12,530 shares stake. Seatown Holdg Pte has invested 11.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 3,257 are held by Roundview Ltd Liability Co. Whittier Of Nevada owns 20,154 shares. Adirondack Tru has 2.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,812 shares. Franklin holds 1.28M shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Lc invested in 0.03% or 140 shares. Capital Rech accumulated 2.47% or 4.11M shares.

