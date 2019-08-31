Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Oakmont Partners Lifted Holding by $1.22 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $497,289 as Market Valuation Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 7,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.60 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Focusing on Cutting Costs, Delivering Production Growth From Gorgon and Wheatstone LNG Projects in Australia; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RES. TO BUY CHEVRON’S STAKE IN ELK HILLS OIL FIELD; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 11/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280223 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 684 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,691 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 4,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Seattle Times: Walmart seeks to take on Amazon in India with Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Parks Associates: 28% of U.S. Broadband Households Are Familiar With Amazon Alexa; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Passes Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 30/04/2018 – After Amazon’s blowout quarter, some aren’t buying the hype (via @TradingNation); 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST JEFF; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 10/04/2018 – Transcontinental Opens Door to Amazon With Coveris Takeover

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 4,493 shares to 93,804 shares, valued at $14.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 2,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,298 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

