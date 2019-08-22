Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Ngam Advisors LP Boosted Stake by $7.74 Million; Southeastern Asset Management Lowered Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Position by $93.71 Million; Share Price Rose

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 122,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.49 million, up from 118,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $11.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.31. About 1.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Perfecto Supports Next-Generation Digital Engagement with Addition of Continuous Testing for Amazon Fire TV; 28/03/2018 – Cramer notes the Amazon-led declines, recommending some other, safer names for concerned homegamers; 24/05/2018 – CloudGate UNO Announces Federated Access Support for Amazon Web Services; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video)

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Graham Holdings Company (GHC) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 137,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The hedge fund held 512,901 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $350.40 million, down from 650,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $716.74. About 9,742 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Recasts Financial Statements to Reflect New FASB Guidance, Co’s Segment Reorganization

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt accumulated 1.8% or 1,453 shares. Moreover, Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership has 2.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 142,702 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Shellback Cap L P. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 814 shares. 8,597 were reported by First Manhattan. Avenir invested in 2.59% or 13,695 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited owns 249,106 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt owns 23,479 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited has 98,477 shares. Autus Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 3,680 shares. Capital City Comm Fl holds 2,227 shares. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv holds 13,024 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd reported 49,711 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Sit Investment Associate holds 7,709 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $11.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Group Ag Shs (NYSE:UBS) by 79,012 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 20,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,395 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

