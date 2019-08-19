Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Meritage Group LP Boosted Its Position; Intact Investment Management Increases Position in United Technologies (UTX)

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 1.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 498 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 152,425 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271.43M, up from 151,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $24.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.92. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 04/04/2018 – Striim Delivers Real-Time Data Integration for Apache Kudu; Enhances Interoperability with Azure HDInsight and Amazon Redshift; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 29/05/2018 – The group is supporting a shareholder proposal calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 18/04/2018 – Grainger’s Revival Story Winning Converts as Amazon Effect Fades; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Tech +2.5% after raising outlook for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 46,700 shares to 36,400 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,200 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp reported 0.21% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 2.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argent Cap reported 0.03% stake. Cambridge Tru reported 0.06% stake. Wilkins Investment Counsel has invested 0.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 1.09 million shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moon Capital owns 1,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Ltd Co invested 0.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Missouri-based Duncker Streett Company Incorporated has invested 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 2,514 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Middleton Company Ma has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 55,000 shares. Shell Asset accumulated 0.26% or 91,415 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clenar Muke Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Gw Henssler Associates has 0.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 620 were reported by Diligent Lc. Daiwa Securities Gp Inc reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aureus Asset Management Lc holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,363 shares. Hamel invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Maryland-based Ithaka Grp Llc has invested 7.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,115 were reported by Robecosam Ag. South Texas Money Management Limited holds 1.8% or 23,479 shares. American Assets Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 500 shares. 3,095 are held by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Llc. Scge Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 38,713 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Oz Mngmt Lp accumulated 188,522 shares.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sba Communications Corp New by 132,108 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $228.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,249 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Behind The Scenes With The Convoy Gang – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Lesson From The Capital One Data Breach: The Cloud Is Vulnerable, And We Shouldn’t Forget It – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.