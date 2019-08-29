Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Increased Its Position; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stock Rose While Perceptive Advisors Lowered Holding by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.04. About 140,727 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – AbbVie Presents New Investigational Data for Elagolix at the 2018 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) An; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 9,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 59,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.14M, up from 49,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $22.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1786.6. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 30/04/2018 – Augmented Reality Developer Streem Names Liz Pearce as CRO, Bringing Startup, Amazon and Google Experience; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Doubles Down in Australia With Second Distribution Center; 16/05/2018 – Whoever takes the job will be working under the weight of Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive

