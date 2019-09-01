Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Glenview State Bank Trust Has Lifted by $306,332 Its Holding; Kemnay Advisory Services Boosted Its Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Market Valuation Rose

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 52.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 19,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 56,105 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.95M, up from 36,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Members Can Now Forego Heavy Lifting; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 24/04/2018 – YUAN LONGPING HIGH-TECH AGRICULTURE 000998.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S REGISTERED CAPITAL BY INJECTING 35.7 PCT STAKE IN AMAZON AGRI BIOTECH FOR $400 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Fnac Darty, MediaMarktSaturn in purchasing alliance; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino in talks on possible Brazil partnership -newspaper; 23/05/2018 – VOICE Summit Announces Dynamic Slate of Speakers and Keynotes from Amazon, LEGO and Yext

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 10,966 shares to 3,427 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 6,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,237 shares, and cut its stake in Ferrari N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.