Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Fort Point Capital Partners Has Boosted by $948,393 Its Stake; Pbf Energy (Call) (PBF) Market Valuation Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $7.56 Million Its Position

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc bought 501 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,567 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 1,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $848.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $23.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1716.26. About 2.94M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Amazon covers the basics with food, clothing and entertainment; 04/05/2018 – USA Today: Walmart takes fight with Amazon to India: Looking to buy stake in Flipkart, reports say; 08/03/2018 – Dimon on Tariffs, Cohn, Chinese Banks, Amazon and Equal Pay (Video); 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 10/05/2018 – Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products; 29/04/2018 – Red, orange or blue? These are the colors of Amazon’s new colored Echo Dots; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 23/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Amazon has a top secret plan to build home robots

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (Call) (PBF) by 435.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 243,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39M, up from 56,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 1.04M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $253.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 31,420 shares to 136,507 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lbmc Invest Advsr Lc reported 222 shares. Tributary Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 6,286 shares. Peoples Financial Services has 1,515 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability holds 2,000 shares. Woodstock holds 151 shares. Lincoln National Corp invested in 0.46% or 6,220 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 1.83% stake. Aldebaran Financial Incorporated has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invest House Limited Liability Com holds 16,248 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Lc reported 1,255 shares. Moreover, Tiger Eye Ltd has 5.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Selz Ltd Liability Co holds 1.99% or 3,900 shares. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 355 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsrs has 0.1% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 10,234 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin holds 335,361 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 706,593 shares. Cap Growth Ltd Partnership has 0.86% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Street Corp accumulated 4.63M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 81,339 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Millennium Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 822,854 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap owns 7,881 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Globeflex Limited Partnership holds 30,462 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 211,900 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 178,400 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 7.76M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 448,890 shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $19.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,578 shares to 7,533 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 36,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,752 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC).