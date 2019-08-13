Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Upped by Monroe Bank & Trust; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Increased by $373,172 Its Holding

Monroe Bank & Trust increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust bought 259 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 719 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $41.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.42. About 3.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/03/2018 – Amazon warrior Margaret Mee with gun […]; 15/05/2018 – Ragan Communications hosts powerhouse lineup at Amazon headquarters; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS WAITING TO HEAR WHETHER DIXONS CARPHONE INTERESTED IN JOINING ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will begin delivering packages to Volvo and GM cars via Volvo on Call or GM’s OnStar service; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ; 08/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Amazon readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 3,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, up from 57,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 19.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 6,060 shares to 129,973 shares, valued at $22.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 4,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,283 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR).

