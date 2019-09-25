Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Upped by First National Trust Co; At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Boosted by $636,306 Its Stake

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 19,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 42,820 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 23,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 8.59 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 26/04/2018 – AT&T’s Tab Awaiting Time Warner Takeover Hits $1.4 Billion; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 1,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.76 million, up from 8,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $866.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $10.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1751.68. About 2.18M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon Threatening New Types of Competitors in Retail (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but Congress and the Supreme Court could settle the issue for him; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 16/04/2018 – Bezos and Trump are not on good terms, as Trump has repeatedly attacked Bezos-owned Amazon and Washington Post; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof: Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Time Numbers Exceed Loftiest Estimates — Barron’s Blog

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 12,298 shares to 49,317 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,084 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jcic Asset Mngmt Inc holds 13,257 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited owns 42,425 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.33% or 56,487 shares. Country Club Tru Commerce Na stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcf Limited Com stated it has 29,563 shares. 1.48 million were reported by Mackenzie Financial. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 80,524 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mastrapasqua Asset has 25,784 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Fca Corp Tx owns 6,346 shares. Philadelphia Trust owns 0.37% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 124,821 shares. Cutter Communication Brokerage stated it has 92,481 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Lc reported 0% stake. Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Associated Banc reported 0.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8,326 shares to 9,806 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,881 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).