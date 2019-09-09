Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Upped by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Share Price Rose, Shareholder 13D Management Has Lowered Stake by $2.41 Million

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q EPS $1.50; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE CEO: CO. WILL ANNOUNCE FID ON CORPUS TRAIN 3 SHORTLY; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc bought 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, up from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 03/04/2018 – Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Bezos; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 02/04/2018 – Pymnts.com: Spring Speculation Has Sprung: Walmart, Amazon, Trump And Target; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos seized the top spot on Forbes’ 32nd Annual World Billionaires List for the first time. via @cnbctech

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00M and $332.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,392 shares to 255,588 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Sothebys (NYSE:BID).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $49.56 million for 77.49 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

