Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Raised by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; Credit Suisse Ag Increases Stake in Adobe (ADBE)

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4267.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 827,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 847,245 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $249.64 million, up from 19,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $268.13. About 581,498 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TO BOOST MARKETING ANALYTICS WITH MORE APP INTEGRATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $15.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1720.06. About 685,433 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Amazon Introduces Prime-Exclusive Pet Care Private Label; 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 15/03/2018 – ? Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided […]; 09/05/2018 – Amazon said in its quarterly report that AWS has at least $12.4 billion in backlog revenue, the first time its disclosed that metric; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. POST OFFICE LOSING BILLIONS BECAUSE IT DELIVERS PACKAGES FOR AMAZON AT A VERY LOW RATE; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39M and $202.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 22,146 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,720 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset invested in 4,172 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital holds 0.6% or 8,704 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Inc Lp stated it has 48,799 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 1.04% or 29,737 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company owns 465 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Newbrook Advsr Limited Partnership holds 4.08% or 28,860 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 2.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Missouri-based Century Cos has invested 2.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.07M are owned by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 0.75% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 1.99% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,912 are held by Citizens Northern Corporation. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp invested 1.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $112.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 8,650 shares to 23,052 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cronos Group Inc by 186,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,228 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TXN).