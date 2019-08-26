Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Raised by Vista Capital Partners Inc; Baystate Wealth Management Lifted Position in Deere & Co Com (DE) by $639,705

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $12.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.48. About 1.90M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 11/05/2018 – Apple made more profit in three-months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime; 06/03/2018 – VideoCoin, The Airbnb Of Video Processing and Distribution, Passes $35MM To Take On Amazon and Google Cloud Video Services; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 27/04/2018 – The Amazon partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan faces big hurdles, they say; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $151.14. About 834,440 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Rev $10.7B; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 03/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $159 FROM $172; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV) by 5,630 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $114.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,375 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Lc accumulated 3 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Company owns 659 shares or 4.14% of their US portfolio. Madison Inv Hldg has 153 shares. 800 were reported by Clark Capital. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mawer Investment Ltd holds 0.27% or 21,153 shares. Int Ca accumulated 8,032 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership holds 550 shares. Meritage Grp Lp, a California-based fund reported 152,425 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 3,095 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 1,800 shares. Skylands Limited Co has 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Braun Stacey Assocs holds 2.64% or 22,338 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Mgmt has invested 9.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grassi Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 824 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.81% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 27,368 were accumulated by Chemung Canal Company. Cambridge Advisors accumulated 0.07% or 1,275 shares. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Inv Management has invested 0.11% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mai Capital Management has 7,085 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. St Germain D J holds 2,513 shares. Harvest Capital Strategies Limited Co accumulated 6.34% or 28,151 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.05% or 967,725 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Kcm Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.1% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 9,521 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Investors Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv owns 3,297 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lenox Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

