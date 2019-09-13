Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Raised by Barbara Oil Company; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Price Declined While Holowesko Partners LTD Has Lifted Stake

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.6. About 994,881 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 01/05/2018 – The perks will further fortify Amazon’s role in the grocery industry; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Amazon is narrowing down its choices for the next HQ2; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 05/04/2018 – JPM Chief Dimon Further Details Health-care Joint Venture With Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 138,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.58 million, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 4.24 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS MARKET IS ‘BANKING’ ON U.S. SUPPLY GOING FORWARD; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9.39 million shares. Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 12,914 shares in its portfolio. Parsec Mgmt Inc has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Clal Enter Holdg Limited accumulated 0.01% or 7,500 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 31,976 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Co reported 19,512 shares. White Pine Capital Limited Liability owns 0.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,293 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca), a California-based fund reported 3,206 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cypress Cap Gru has invested 0.33% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt holds 565,300 shares. Piedmont Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 20,536 shares. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 161,920 shares. First Savings Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,716 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

