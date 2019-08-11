Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Trb Advisors Lp; Tig Advisors Raised Holding in United Technologies (UTX) by $9.52 Million as Share Value Declined

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 144% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Pay is Just the Ticket for London Theatre Direct!; 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 06/03/2018 – The former head of Amazon Prime has a new job running Airbnb Homes; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Says More Than a Million U.S. Small Businesses Sell on Its Site; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Britain’s Zoopla, PrimeLocation bought by Silver Lake for $3 bln; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16 are held by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com. Omers Administration has invested 2.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 65,297 are owned by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP reported 9,820 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division holds 17,291 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). West Oak Limited Com holds 0.31% or 3,842 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 157,878 shares. Buckingham Cap invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 269,072 are held by Comm Bancshares. Pinnacle Ltd Com has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lau Assocs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 5,104 were reported by Sol Cap Mgmt Communication. Cap Inv Llc reported 31,905 shares. 17,721 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Liability.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

