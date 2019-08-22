Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Tanaka Capital Management Inc; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Increased Flir Systems (FLIR) Stake by $1.36 Million; Stock Value Declined

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Flir Systems Inc (FLIR) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 28,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 707,925 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.68 million, up from 678,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Flir Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 255,268 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 22/04/2018 – DJ FLIR Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIR); 15/05/2018 – Empire Life Adds Maxar Technologies, Exits Flir: 13F; 20/03/2018 – FLIR Launches Thermal Traffic Sensor for Vehicle-to-Everything Communication; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1812.72. About 2.02 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 12/03/2018 – The Wolff Company Unveils Revolutionary Smart Home Technology at New Annadel Apartments in Santa Rosa, California; 18/04/2018 – Amazon is making it easier for international customers to order from abroad. Via @verge:; 04/04/2018 – Trump is ‘not involved’ in picking whether Amazon gets multibillion-dollar contract: White House; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 24/04/2018 – Volvo rolls out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Should Amazon Remain One Company? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Headhaul: Dow Is Down – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,387 are held by Gfs Advsr Limited Liability Corp. Windsor Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 147 shares. Minnesota-based Accredited Inc has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth accumulated 0% or 521 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 3,866 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 30 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Group. Osborne Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Management Lc holds 0.43% or 863 shares in its portfolio. Goodman Finance owns 4,888 shares or 4.43% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment owns 56 shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Holt Ltd Liability Dba Holt Partners Ltd Partnership stated it has 550 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Quantitative Ltd Liability Corp holds 34,200 shares. Moreover, Rockland Trust has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 139,963 shares to 700,758 shares, valued at $65.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 17,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,805 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Lp reported 68,057 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Limited Company has 0% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 1,350 shares. Tompkins Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Amp Invsts Limited reported 0.02% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Ls Inv Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 7,305 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 9.84M shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 11,877 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs has invested 0.43% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Qci Asset owns 228,960 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Management Com owns 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 9,922 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Quantbot Tech LP owns 108,987 shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 60,056 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Voya Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 260,378 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 194,220 shares.