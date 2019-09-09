Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca; As Southern Company (SO) Stock Price Rose, Rockland Trust Co Has Lifted Position

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2901% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca bought 2,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1834.97. About 1.85 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 23/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Names Former Amazon Executive as COO; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 25/04/2018 – INFORMATION REPORTS ON AMAZON MERCHANTS PRIVATE EQUITY INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 10/04/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 15,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 145,012 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 129,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $58.95. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern & Most Subs Rtgs, Otlk Neg; MPC Upgraded; 09/04/2018 – Southern Co. ‘In Great Shape’ to Explore Nuclear Power Options, Says CEO (Video); 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 18,907 shares to 69,941 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International (BNDX) by 15,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,918 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.