Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Grisanti Capital Management Llc; Zpr Investment Management Position in Transact Technologies (TACT) Boosted by $335,430 as Shares Rose

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.60% . The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.85. About 4,553 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has risen 6.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 02/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies to Demonstrate Full Line-up of AccuDate Restaurant Food Safety and Operations Management Solutions at NRA; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 16/04/2018 – Ipsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 09/04/2018 – Nielsen Tool to Help Buyers and Sellers Transact Using Custom Audience Data; 05/03/2018 TransAct 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products; 18/04/2018 – Sionic Mobile and FreedomPay Announce Strategic Alliance from TRANSACT; 11/04/2018 – SecurityMetrics to Exhibit and Speak at ETA TRANSACT 2018; Demo New Products for PCI Compliance Simplification; 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 482 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 1,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing narrative, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. But instead of maintaining a low profile, Amazon has opted to stop, pose and flex its muscles; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 15/05/2018 – Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 25/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Raises Concerns Over Tech and Surveillance (Video); 15/05/2018 – John David Washington Receives an lMDb STARmeter Award at the Cannes Film Festival; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.61% or 5,855 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Invest Mgmt Llp reported 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 1.05% or 29,020 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 2,000 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.37% or 3,586 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Corp invested in 3.29% or 13,232 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Company holds 3.95% or 5,736 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership holds 6,000 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Aimz Inv Advsr Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 119 shares. Freestone Capital Liability, Washington-based fund reported 10,709 shares. First Corporation In has 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 444 shares. 159 were accumulated by Lafayette. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 2.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First City Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 218,623 shares to 145,923 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,298 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) or 32,441 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited has 38,158 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 31,500 shares. Connors Investor Serv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). 63,477 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Zpr Inv Mngmt holds 1.64% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) or 90,865 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 25,000 shares. 4,499 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. North Star Invest Mngmt Corporation owns 118,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Renaissance Ltd accumulated 423,000 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T National Bank Corp stated it has 24,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) for 80,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Lsv Asset Management invested 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,000 activity.