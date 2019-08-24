Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Maintained by Carlson Capital Management; As Bp Plc Adr (BP) Market Value Declined, Private Asset Management Lifted Stake by $367,005

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 168,104 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 159,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.37 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/04/2018 – BP MAY START GAS OUTPUT FROM EGYPT’S QATTAMEYA END 2019; 12/04/2018 – PETROBRAS, BP FORM STRATEGIC ALLIANCE; 10/04/2018 – BP PLC -BP WIND ENERGY, THROUGH UNIT, SIGNED A PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO INSTALL A HIGH-STORAGE BATTERY AT ITS TITAN 1 WIND FARM IN SOUTH DAKOTA; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Started Production Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 13/03/2018 – BP expects strong compliance for marine sulfur emissions caps; 28/05/2018 – BP boss to champion […]

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management bought 183 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 740 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 30/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS PLANS TO EXPAND VANCOUVER TECH HUB & CREATE; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 13/04/2018 – Olorunnipa on Trump’s Amazon Attack (Audio); 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time Short-Term Issuer Default and Comml Paper Ratings of ‘F1’ to Amazon.com; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 15/03/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Exclusive: A Walmart whistle-blower claims the retailer cheated to catch up to Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Amazon sheds $52 bln in market value after report on Trump threat

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invs stated it has 19,219 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc reported 133 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sfmg Limited Liability Company reported 1,682 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Charter Tru has invested 0.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Etrade Cap Ltd Co holds 9,196 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 561 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Df Dent And accumulated 2.35% or 66,453 shares. Fayerweather Charles, Massachusetts-based fund reported 241 shares. Telemark Asset Limited Liability stated it has 50,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 3.29% or 805,718 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 326 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). London Com Of Virginia holds 0% or 320 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45 shares.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,851 shares to 190,377 shares, valued at $15.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Bill Gates Says This Type of AI Will Be Worth â€œ10 Microsoftsâ€ – Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tuesday’s Market Minute: Volatility Reprieve – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Whole Foods To Stock British Beyond Meat Competitor Meatless Farm: ‘We Are One Of The Healthiest Products Out There’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.