Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding Lifted by Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc; As Corning (GLW) Share Value Declined, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $13.35 Million

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 404,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 11.26 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.81 million, down from 11.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 5.44 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING 1Q CORE EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 29/05/2018 – Corning Wins Data Center Solutions Award for Sixth Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: Rumor: Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Will Focus on Young Aragorn; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 05/03/2018 – Sources tell the Journal that while a final product could include an Amazon-branded account, it would not involve Amazon becoming a bank; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is trotting into the horse racing game with a thoroughbred Kentucky Derby competitor named Audible

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc has 367,874 shares. 366,351 were reported by Retirement Sys Of Alabama. Evercore Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). 1,679 are held by Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 61,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 3.74M shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 324,754 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 66,756 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Com has 0.22% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Family Cap Communication invested in 2,200 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 36,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Plc owns 5.35 million shares. Old Dominion Capital holds 0.27% or 24,465 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru stated it has 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.55M shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.39M shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $375.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 67,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Virginia Va reported 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chevy Chase Trust Inc accumulated 399,434 shares or 3.18% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 940,620 shares. Dillon & Assocs has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Md Sass Investors Svcs Inc reported 2,055 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 29,070 are owned by Amer Ins Company Tx. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Fairfield Bush And Commerce has 6.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,244 shares. 27,936 were accumulated by Twin Capital. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 15,895 shares. C M Bidwell & Assoc invested in 505 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wendell David Assocs has 2,169 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 7,032 shares or 3.68% of the stock.

