Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Lifted by Westover Capital Advisors Llc; Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) Shareholder Mendon Capital Advisors Lowered Position by $416,000 as Stock Price Rose

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 180 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1737.8. About 1.46 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 12/04/2018 – Trump, Having Denounced Amazon’s Shipping Deal, Orders Review of Postal Service; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos took a robot dog for a walk at an annual robotics conference; 09/04/2018 – Slammed by Trump, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Chooses the Silent Treatment; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 28/03/2018 – Rochester Democr: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (Put) (USB) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The hedge fund held 41,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.66M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP CFO SAYS AFTER MOST RECENT RATE HIKE, HAVE SEEN VERY LITTLE MOVEMENT IN TERMS OF DEPOSIT PRICING – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $202.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,881 shares to 4,844 shares, valued at $795,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,841 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $638.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 18,824 shares to 198,391 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 29,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,291 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.21 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.